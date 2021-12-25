Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Gap Down to $41.91

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.91, but opened at $40.03. Origin Bancorp shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 65 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The company has a market cap of $996.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

