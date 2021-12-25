Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

OBNK stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $996.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

