Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17,510.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 283,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 566.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

