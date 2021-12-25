OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.51

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.24. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 9,040 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $666.35 million, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 46,177 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 55,826 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.