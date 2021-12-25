Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

ALDX stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

