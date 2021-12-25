Oppenheimer Comments on Hubbell Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $204.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.53. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 20.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 165,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 285.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

