Oppenheimer Comments on Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

Eaton stock opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. Eaton has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

