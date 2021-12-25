OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $924.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

