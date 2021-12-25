OneRoot Network (RNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $630,399.80

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $630,399.80 and $72,467.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

