OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

OMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. OneMain has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.97.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

