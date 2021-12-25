One Day In July LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after purchasing an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after purchasing an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 412,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $56.54.

