One Day In July LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

