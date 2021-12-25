One Day In July LLC Acquires 14,115 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $765,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

