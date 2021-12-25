OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $952.26 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. OMG Network has a market cap of $952.26 million and approximately $354.97 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00013279 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.00182498 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.