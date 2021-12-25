Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.87

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 5115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

