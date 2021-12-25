Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) versus Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Head to Head Survey

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies $16.22 billion 8.12 $2.87 billion $8.25 44.36

Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Estée Lauder Companies 0 3 15 1 2.89

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $356.37, suggesting a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Estée Lauder Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Estée Lauder Companies 17.83% 43.78% 12.24%

Summary

Estée Lauder Companies beats Olaplex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estee Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

