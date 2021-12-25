NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $227.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

