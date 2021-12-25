Nwam LLC Sells 356 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

