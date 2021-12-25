Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 37,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 219,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

