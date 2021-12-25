Nwam LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

