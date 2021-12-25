Nwam LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

MDY stock opened at $509.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.16 and its 200-day moving average is $498.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

