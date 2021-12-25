Nvwm LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $400.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.08 and a 200 day moving average of $409.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

