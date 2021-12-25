Nvwm LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 188,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,694,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,716,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $5,056,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,916.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,785.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

