Nvwm LLC Increases Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 7,276.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.74. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

