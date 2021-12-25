Nvwm LLC Has $774,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10,873.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

