Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

