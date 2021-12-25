NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 519.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 688.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

