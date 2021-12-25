Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NTR opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. Nutrien has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

