NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

