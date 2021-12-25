NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%.

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. 1,829,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NOV by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 731,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 205,549 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in NOV by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.