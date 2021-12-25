North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

