Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 184.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

