Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.96% of Realogy worth $20,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Realogy by 114.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 157.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Realogy by 137.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

