Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 63,882 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of Watts Water Technologies worth $22,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $188.73 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

