Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

