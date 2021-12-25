Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 265,118 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Valvoline worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $132,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.