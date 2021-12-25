Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 212,299 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,766 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,299 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Synovus Financial worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 38,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.83 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

