Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Popular worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Popular by 1.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

