Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $267,864.77 and $431.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00226240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.49 or 0.00502722 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,443,952 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

