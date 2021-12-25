NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after purchasing an additional 806,859 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

