Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $17.57 million and approximately $127,982.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

