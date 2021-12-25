Nexus Market Capitalization Tops $38.03 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and $1.35 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,342,077 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

