NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.85. 106,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 71,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexImmune by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

