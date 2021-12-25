New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

