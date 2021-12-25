New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:PAG opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $114.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

