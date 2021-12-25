New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ichor were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

