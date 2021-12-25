New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $500,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.33 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.