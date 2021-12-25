New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.49.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.