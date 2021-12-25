New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,238 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 34,433 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

