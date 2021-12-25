New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,469 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Centene worth $65,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

